Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski (IN), who represented Indiana’s Second Congressional District, was among three others who died in a car crash on Wednesday afternoon in the Hoosier State.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Wednesday at approximately 12:32 PM.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to the two-car crash on SR 19 south of SR 119.

“A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head-on with a southbound sports utility vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office noted that all three occupants in the vehicle heading southbound, including Rep. Walorski, Zachery Potts, and Emma Thomson, “died as a result of their injuries.”

The single occupant in the vehicle heading northbound, Edith Schmucker, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the sheriff’s office added.

