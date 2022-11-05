Fox News

More than half of the 20 people who were arrested in the operation have been released on bond

Indiana authorities arrested 20 suspects following a child sex sting operation that was conducted over the course of multiple days. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and the City of Franklin Police Department executed the operation between Tuesday and Thursday. In carrying out the operation, investigators posed as minors and agreed to meet the suspects at a specified location, where the suspects believed they would be participating in sexual activity with an underage child.

