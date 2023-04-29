Indiana elementary school employees are facing charges after a 7-year-old special needs student was allegedly forced to eat his own vomit in the lunchroom with a spoon as others watched.

The Hendrick County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges Tuesday afternoon against four Brownsburg Community School Corporation employees and one third-party independent contractor from Kids Count Therapy, LLC. In a statement Wednesday, the Brownsburg Police Department said its detectives on April 20 had presented the results of its investigation involving the mistreatment of a 7-year-old male Brown Elementary School student who is in the Life Skills program.

Brown Elementary Life Skills Teacher Sara Seymour, 27, and Brown Elementary Life Skills Instructional Aide Debra Kanipe, 63, were each charged with neglect of a dependent as a Level 6 felony and failure to report, a Class B misdemeanor. Brown Elementary Life Skills Teacher Julie Taylor, 48, Brown Elementary Life Skills Instructional Aide Kristen Mitchell, 38, and Kids Count Registered Behavioral Technician Megan King, 24, were each charged with failure to report.

Brownsburg Schools sent a statement to families within the school corporation Wednesday night.

