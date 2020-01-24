BREITBART

Saripalli Chanavenkateshwaram Rao’s rooster cut his throat with the blades attached to its feet on the way to an illegal cockfighting event. While cockfighting has been illegal in India for 60 years, the inhumane practice lives on — to the detriment of both people and animals. Gauri Maulekhi, a trustee for India’s People for Animals organization, expressed her frustration: The offenses have been made very clear and explained to the district and state authorities, but they choose to turn a blind eye towards it. It is not just for entertainment that these animals are made to fight, but it is [also] due to the heavy betting and gambling that goes on in the garb of these events.

READ MORE AT BREITBART