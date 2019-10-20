RT.com:

India is expected to become a much bigger driver of global growth than the world’s current largest economy, the US, in just five years, according to Bloomberg calculations based on International Monetary Fund (IMF) data.

The global economic watchdog warned about the risks of the slowdown that the world is currently facing as it downgraded growth to three percent, the weakest since the global financial crisis. This is the result of multiple factors, including the US-China trade war, geopolitical tensions, as well as Brexit-related risks, according to the IMF’s World Economic Outlook released earlier this week.

However, some countries are projected to contribute more to the development of the world economy. China is set to remain the indisputable leader despite its share is set to fall from 32.7 percent in 2019 to 28.3 percent in 2024.