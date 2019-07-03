BREITBART:

A female leader of the ruling Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India, Sunita Singh Gaur, was recently fired from her position after calling on Hindu men via social media to publicly “gang rape” and lynch Muslim women, arguing that there is “no other way” to “protect” the country, local news outlets report this week.

In a June 21 assessment rejected by New Delhi, the U.S. Department of State (DOS), echoing non-governmental organizations (NGOs), blasted Hindu-majority India, the most populous democracy in the world, for inciting hatred against religious minorities, namely Muslims and Christians.

The DOS reports— focused on international religious freedom — found that attacks against Muslim minorities plagued India throughout 2018. Recent incidents captured by news reports show that sectarian violence pitting Hindus against Muslims have continued into this year.

On Monday the Tribune in India reported that in a now-deleted Facebook post, Gaur, the top leader of BJP’s women’s wing (Mahila Morcha) in India’s Uttar Pradesh province, declared:

There is only one solution for them [Muslims]. Hindu brothers should make a group of 10 and gang rape their [Muslims] mothers and sisters openly on the streets … and then hang her in the middle of the bazaar for others to see.