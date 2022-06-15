BREITBART:

An elephant trampled to death an elderly woman in India’s eastern state of Odisha and then returned to trample her corpse on the pyre.

The incident took place in Raipal village in Mayurbhanj district on Saturday morning when 70-year-old Maya Murmu was fetching water from a tube well.

The wild animal is believed to have strayed from the Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary, about 200 kilometres from the village.

Murmu was rushed to a hospital by local people but could not recover from her injuries, police said.

For the bereaved family, the agony did not end there.

As they gathered for her funeral in the evening, the animal suddenly appeared and charged at the pyre and trampled her corpse.

The animal did not harm or attack anyone in the crowd.

“Her family kept the body outside the house for the funeral where the animal again came and attacked her,” Inspector Lopamudra Nayak of Rasgovindpur police station told The National.

