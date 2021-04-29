Express.co.uk:

THE shocking scale of India’s coronavirus crisis has been starkly illustrated by Sky News reporter Alex Crawford, who reported seeing 42 ambulances backed up outside one crematorium, and bodies “stacked up” inside waiting for cremation in a scene she described as “carnage”.

In the midst of a surge fuelled by the so-called Indian variant, the country’s total COVID-19 cases passed 18 million today after another world record daily infection, with gravediggers working around the clock burying victims, and rows of funeral pyres were built in parks and parking lots. And one medical expert admitted India had been caught off guard by the “ferocity” of the second wave of Covid engulfing his country.

Mrs Crawford, the broadcaster’s Special Correspondent, tweeted: “Just seen 42 ambulances outside one crematorium in #delhi.

“Bodies stacked up waiting inside for cremation. Many still in the ambulances waiting to be delivered. Carnage #coronavirus #india”

India, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported 379,257 new COVID-19 cases and 3,645 new deaths today, according to health ministry data. The statistic represented was the country’s highest number of deaths reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The world’s second-most populous nation is in deep crisis with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed and healthcare professionals struggling to cope with the pandemic.

Mumbai gravedigger Sayyed Munir Kamruddin said he and his colleagues were working non-stop to bury COVID-19 victims.

The 52-year-old said: “I’m not scared of Covid, I’ve worked with courage. It’s all about courage, not about fear.

