BREITBART:

Indian police brought charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the leader of a Muslim group for organizing a gathering last month that caused a surge in Wuhan coronavirus infections, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Authorities sealed the local headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi on March 31 after dozens tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus and several people reportedly died following a large religious gathering on the premises from March 13-15. The gathering reportedly attracted over 8,000 people.

At the government’s urging, Delhi police filed a criminal case against event organizer, Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, on March 31 — including criminal conspiracy — for defying a ban on large gatherings meant to curb the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

On Thursday, police said they had now invoked a law against culpable homicide.

READ MORE AT BREITBART