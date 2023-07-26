India bans non-basmati rice exports to control domestic prices

Just Food

Retail prices of rice have increased by 11.5% over 12 months and 3% over the past month, India’s Ministry said.

India has banned exports of non-basmati white rice in an effort to control rising prices and boost availability before the upcoming El Niño weather event. The ban, announced by the government yesterday (20 July), starts immediately and applies to semi- or wholly milled non-basmati white rice, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution of India said in a statement. “The domestic prices of rice are on an increasing trend,” the Ministry added, noting retail prices have increased by 11.5% over 12 months and 3% in the past month. Exports of non-basmati par-boiled rice and basmati rice are not affected. “This will ensure that the farmers continue to get the benefit of remunerative prices in the international market,” it said. Non-basmati white rice constitutes about 25% of India’s total rice exports, according to the Ministry.

Read more