A videographer was stabbed after confronting a man who he claims was following him while he covered the protests in Portland, Oregon, the Oregonian reported.

Andrew Duncomb, 25, works under the name “Black Rebel,” and was documenting the protests in Portland, Oregon, when he noticed a man was following the group he was with around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Oregonian reported. Duncomb passed his camera off to a friend before putting his arm around the man’s shoulder and asking him why he was following the group. The man did not verbally respond, but stabbed Dumcomb in the back just missing his spinal cord, the Oregonian reported.

“I was stabbed for being a conservative journalist,” Duncomb said, the Oregonian reported. “My main goal was to show that it wasn’t just the feds creating the problems.”

