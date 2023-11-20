Incredible story of New York City Jewish man and Hamas leader who communicated in SECRET for 17 YEARS to end Israel-Palestine conflicts… until October 7 massacre shattered their friendship

A New York City Jewish man and a Hamas leader who spoke in secret for 17 years to help end conflicts have ended their friendship over the October 7 massacre.Gershon Baskin, 67, an Israeli peace activist, and Ghazi Hamad, 59, the deputy foreign minister for the terror group have kept in touch since 2006.They were originally put in touch to help secure the release of a kidnapped Israeli soldier in return for 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.They had since maintained a secret backchannel so they could share their frustrations and learn more about the other side.But their relationship has been terminated following the sick October 7 attacks after Hamad publicly endorsed the atrocities and called for more.

‘I think you have lost your mind and you have lost your moral code,’ Baskin texted Hamad in a message seen by the New York Times. ‘I never want to speak to you again.’

Baskin first got to speak with Hamad over the phone and was charmed by his manner.

Hamad insisted on speaking Hebrew rather than English or Arabic. ‘I like to speak Hebrew,’ he told him.

Their friendship survived rounds of violence between Israel and Hamas and, according to the New York Times, helped resolve several conflicts.

Even after the massacres of October 7 the pair were still talking, but after Hamad gave a hardline interview on October 24 Baskin realized it had to end.

They were first put in touch when Israel worked to secure the release of a 19-year-old soldier, Gilad Shalit following his kidnap in the summer of 2006.

READ MORE