WATCH: The PUPPET CUT OFF BY THE LYING FAKE PRESS SEXRETARY

A sleepy President Joe Biden saw his rambling Vietnam press conference brought to a sudden end on Sunday night with his mic cut and jazz music playing him off the stage, like he went too long in an awards speech. Biden was mid-flow and answering questions from journalists when he was interrupted and forced to shuffle away and head backstage. ‘We talked about stability, we talked about the Third World, excuse me, the Southern Hemisphere has access to change. It wasn’t confrontational at all….’ Biden said as he rambled on. Suddenly, the booming voice of his press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, could be heard butting in.’Thank you everybody. This ends the press conference. Thanks everyone,’ she said as she brought the presser to a close.

