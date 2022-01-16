DAILY MAIL:

Hostage taker runs after the hostages, and goes back inside. Shortly after, police storm https://t.co/E6ekwu4nSX — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) January 16, 2022

A hostage-taker who was shot dead after a stand-off at a synagogue in Texas was British, the Government has confirmed, and US officials will be liaising with the Metropolitan Police during the investigation.

Four hostages who were taken by the man who stormed the building ‘armed with backpacks of explosives’ were released after the man was shot dead.

He held the hostages, including Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, trapped inside the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, approximately 27 miles from Dallas, for about 10 hours before the hostages were reported free and safe.

Dramatic footage revealed the moment two hostages ran out of the temple. The suspect can be seen popping out of the door as he chases after them with a gun, but he quickly retreats back inside, closing the door after spotting the nearby SWAT team.

Dozens of agents then breach the synagogue as gunshots can be heard.

A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said on Sunday: ‘We are aware of the death of a British man in Texas and are in contact with the local authorities.’

MORE FROM THE DAILY MAIL