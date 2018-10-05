THE SUN:

INCREDIBLE images show African tribesman looming over a dead baboon as they prepare to butcher the fruits of their hunt.

The striking image shows the hunters in traditional dress brandishing knives over the splayed primate and starting to slice into the flesh.

The Hadza people were snapped at their home on the shores of Lake Eyasi, in the Ngorongoro district in the north of Tanzania.

They are desperately searching for a way to secure land rights to preserve their 10,000-year-old way of life.

Others show the tribe posing with spears and other animal carcasses while one image even shows a huntsman lighting a cannabis joint.

The Hadza need access to unpolluted water springs and wild animals to hunt in the east African country.