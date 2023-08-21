“The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost 31 vehicles in the battle for the village of Staromayorsk alone, including 23 mine-protected armored vehicles, given to them by NATO countries,” reports Julian Röpke of pro-war German newspaper Bild. On Bild TV, Röpke showed Russian images of the destroyed armor, saying that Bild had been able to verify the veracity of the images. The destruction caused to Ukrainian forces in the course of liberating just one of six villages they had taken in the direction of Mariupol in South Ukraine was “incredible”, Röpcke said. The destroyed vehicles were “mainly western-supplied vehicles”, Röpcke noted. Ukraine has lost 9 out of 18 German-supplied Leopard 2A6 tanks, according to Bild. While some tanks may possibly be repaired, maintenance facilities are 1000 miles to the west and some tanks are still trapped under enemy fire. “This does raise the question of how long Ukraine can keep this up,” Röpcke said, who has been one of the main saber-rattlers for the NATO-Russia war in Europe. “We know that way more than 30 vehicles were destroyed seizing the village of Robotyne (Robotina), which still hasn’t been completely liberated.”

“If Ukraine is losing 20 to 30 vehicles per village, and has a total of about 500 western-supplied tanks and APCs, you can do the math and figure out Ukraine will not be liberating southern Ukraine at that pace.” “Despite the pledge of over 100 Leopard, Challenger and Abrams main battle tanks in January 2023, neither Germany, Great Britain, nor the USA have followed up on their tank deliveries.” In contrast, the Russian army brings between 20 and 50 new or upgraded main battle tanks a month, Bild reports.

READ MORE