The Chronicle:

Tahoe region will be placed under stay-at-home order Thursday night, health officials say

Anticipating the stay-at-home order would come this week, the town of Truckee sent on Monday evening correspondence to lodging operators and short-term rentals, asking them to avoid renting rooms and homes to visitors who may be in the area for vacation or recreation.



“We’re trying to make sure that we’re ahead of the game this time and not playing catch up,” says David Polivy, Truckee council member. “We’re trying to be as proactive as possible.”



Polivy said he has spoken to local lodging owners and managers who are taking steps to rearrange reservations over the holiday weeks.



“They’ve been canceling reservations. They’re trying to rebook reservations. I think a lot of the lodging properties are trying to not necessarily refund at this point because that is super devastating. But they’re trying to rebook for later dates or provide vouchers,” Polivy said.

