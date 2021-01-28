Reason.com:

The New York governor should look to his own state.

“People value the truth,” said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo this week during an interview on MSNBC. “Incompetent government kills people. More people died than needed to die in COVID.”

He punctuated his remarks with a phrase he recycled multiple times throughout the conversation: “And that’s the truth,” he said.

No objections there. But it appears the irony was lost on Cuomo, whose comments were directed at former President Donald Trump’s federal response—the likes of which were certainly rife with shortcomings. But the New York governor can also examine the state he oversees for another master class: both in the perils of government incompetence and the detriment of lying to the public you serve.

One need not look far for a poignant example of both. A report released today by New York Attorney General Letitia James argues that the Cuomo administration seriously misrepresented the amount of nursing home deaths in the state—a toll that Cuomo has been accused of worsening early in the pandemic with his own policies.

The data “suggests that COVID-19 resident deaths associated with nursing homes in New York state appear to be undercounted by DOH [the Department of Health] by approximately 50 percent,” concludes the report. According to the investigation, Cuomo’s administration omitted the deaths of patients who had been transferred out of a nursing home to die in a hospital.

An example: At one facility, DOH noted seven COVID-19 deaths—one confirmed and six suspected—as of August 3. But by just April 18, that same facility had reported 31 suspected coronavirus-related deaths to the Office of the Attorney General.

Cuomo weathered heat during much of the spring and summer for a directive that many say directly contributed to the state’s stratospheric number of nursing home deaths. Guidance issued by his administration in late March ordered those facilities to accept patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 so long as they were deemed “medically stable.” He amended the directive in May to specify that they needed to test negative for the virus.

“No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the [nursing home] solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19,” the advisory originally said.

