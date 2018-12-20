CNS NEWS:

One of the first two Muslim women elected to the U.S. Congress took a snide dig on Twitter at Vice President Pence for sitting with eyes closed during a heated Oval Office meeting, posting a photo with the caption, “Jesus take the wheel!” – and the other incoming Muslim congresswoman applauded the insult.

Ihlan Omar’s (D-Minn.) tweet ended with the hashtag #BorderWall, a reference to the contentious issue discussed during President Trump’s meeting Tuesday with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

The second Muslim woman elected to the House, Palestinian-American Congresswoman-elect Rashida Tlaib, “liked” Omar’s Pence tweet.

Pence, whose strong Christian faith has become fodder for liberal critics, was also mocked on social media for sitting impassively during the meeting as the president’s wrangled with Schumer and Pelosi.

Omar, a Somali-American from Minnesota, will take a seat in the U.S. House next year, as will Michigan’s Tlaib.