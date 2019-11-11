FOX NEWS:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., put America’s billionaires front-and-center on the campaign trail last week and mocked those speaking out against her proposed wealth tax.

“Boy, there are some billionaires who don’t like this,” Warren said Friday in Goose Creek, South Carolina. “I think I hurt someone’s feelings… This is sad. So… people are saying, ‘Oh, I’m just mean to the billionaires.”

Among those speaking out against Warren’s proposals last week were Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. Dimon even suggested Warren may have been vilifying “successful people.”

On Fox Nation’s “Deep Dive,” Stephen Moore, a former senior economic adviser to President Trump and a distinguished visiting fellow for the Heritage Foundation’s Project for Economic Growth, took on Warren’s case against America’s wealthiest.

“The vast majority of people in the top 1 percent… [t]hey own, operate or invest in small businesses,” Moore said. “They are the job creators and the wealth creators of our economy.”