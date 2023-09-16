Incapable of Consenting:’ Woman Sues Doctors that Performed Double Mastectomy on Her at Age 16 for ‘Gender Affirming Care’

A Minnesota woman is suing the doctors who performed a double mastectomy on her when she was 16 years old as part of her treatment for gender dysphoria.

Luka Hein, 21, began experiencing mental health issues when she was 13 years old. Her parents were in the middle of a divorce, and she also began an inappropriate relationship with an older man online. It was at this time that Hein began feeling uncomfortable with her developing breasts and her period, and she soon sought the medical guidance of the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Within 55 minutes of her first session, Dr. Megan Smith-Sallans diagnosed Hein with gender identity disorder, according to the complaint filed in the District Court of Douglas County, Nebraska.

