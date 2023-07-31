Incandescent Light Bulb Ban Starts On August 1; Gas Stove Ban Coming Next

Biden’s Department of Energy plans to mete out “the maximum civil penalty” against manufacturers that “knowingly distribute” illicit light bulbs which violate their new efficiency standards.

From Politico, “While everyone was yelling about gas stoves, the incandescent light bulb went away”:

It’s lights out for the incandescent bulbs that people have known, changed and singed their hands on for 140 years.



The modern descendant of Thomas Edison’s most famous legacy is set to formally meet its demise in the U.S. at the end of this month, despite years of efforts by Republicans to extend its lifespan. As of Aug. 1, the Energy Department will fully enforce new efficiency regulations that the old bulbs can’t meet, effectively prohibiting their retail sale.



[…] The endgame for old light bulbs came quietly — by early this year, lawmakers had mostly moved on to squabbling over gas stoves and other newer targets of the Energy Department’s efficiency efforts.

With the Biden regime jailing their opposition en masse, transifying kids, threatening to start WWIII and throwing open the borders, certain issues have to take a back seat.

Over a decade ago, though, the light bulb issue shone bright for tea party conservatives and GOP presidential hopefuls, who accused Democrats of trying to limit consumers’ choices.

CFL bulbs — the alternative at the time — literally induced migraine headaches in otherwise healthy people. When they broke, a hazmat team was needed to clean up the mercury they released.

