A popular luxury dog hotel in San Francisco, where rooms can cost upward of $150 a night, is now the subject of scrutiny following a string of viral TikTok videos accusing the hotel of neglecting dogs in its care.

The San Francisco location of Wag Hotels, a dog boarding chain not connected to the dog-walking startup of the same name, has been accused in at least two viral videos on the social media platform of neglecting to take care of pets — sparking fury online. Wag Hotels has locked its Twitter account (after briefly deactivating the account) and limited comments on its Instagram account following the blowback. Yelp has also limited reviews for the hotel.

A TikTok user named Michelle — who runs a popular account with content about her dog Miso — was the first person to publicly criticize the San Francisco location last week. (She declined to be interviewed by SFGATE.)

In a video, she explained the litany of issues her dog allegedly experienced during his stay on Aug. 5 through 7. She was allegedly refused access to a camera to monitor Miso’s room remotely until the second day of his stay (an amenity she says she paid extra for), and a camera inside a playroom seemingly showed that her dog’s paws were visibly dirty.

“When I picked him up, he was covered in urine all over his body, all over his paws, all up to his elbows and he was in a very, very poor mental state,” Michelle said in the video.

