NewsMax:

Hillary Clinton is blasting armed protests calling for an end to state leaders’ imposition of stay-at-home orders during the pandemic. In a tweet on Friday, she labeled such protests “domestic terrorism.”

“Armed men storming a legislature to disrupt its democratic proceedings is domestic terrorism. It cannot be tolerated,” Clinton tweeted out on Friday.

The tweet topped an image from Newsweek showing Michigan protesters bearing arms as they railed against stay-home orders by that state’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer. Her orders are also being challenged in court. She linked to the Newsweek article, which was about Michigan closing down its Capitol and canceling legislative business after armed protests and death threats to Whitmer.

