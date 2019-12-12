THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

A new survey found that a surprising number of hotels saw mattresses stolen by guests, a theft that is more likely at five-star hotels than four-star establishments.

In addition to towels and remote controls, a poll of 1,157 four- and five-star hoteliers conducted by review website Wellness Heaven found that 4.2% of hotels have had mattresses go missing since January of last year.

The poll, which primarily surveyed hoteliers in Europe but included some in the United States, discovered that mattress theft was 8.1 times more likely in five-star establishments than four-star hotels. Although it is a mystery how so many of the bulky goods were stolen, some of those questioned said the mattresses were taken at night when fewer employees were around.

“On request, some hoteliers informed us that this only happens in the middle of the night — using elevators which lead directly to the underground parking,” the poll said.

The most-stolen items from hotels were towels and bathrobes, with 77.5% and 65.1%, respectively, reporting a theft. 6.1% of hotels surveyed said TV sets were taken, 4.3% reported lamp thieves, and pillows were taken from 14.3% of establishments.