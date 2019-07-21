Jewish News:

Obesity in UAE is double the global average; in Kuwait, more than 50% of the adult population suffers from diabetes linked to this condition, and some 75% of Egyptians are overweight; medical professionals put blame on the desert climate

On a recent family outing to a mall in Abu Dhabi, it took all of Rawan Moammar Floyd’s self-control to do nothing as a boy bought ice cream.

“I was about this close from stopping him. He was extremely obese,” said the 35-year-old ballroom dancer and first-time mother who moved from her native Jordan three years ago.

Floyd was one of the winners of the recent “Take the Stairs” challenge initiated by Dr. El Zaqui Ladha, a consultant in bariatric and general surgery at Bareen International Hospital in Abu Dhabi, to create awareness about the growing obesity problem in the country, where health authorities estimate that up to 40 percent of its children are either overweight or obese.