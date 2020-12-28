L’UnioneSarda.it:
The register will not be public, but sharing it with other European countries could lead to a travel ban
The news was in the air for days, now it’s official.
In Spain there will be a register of people who refuse the Covid vaccine.
The vaccine will not be mandatory, said Health Minister Salvador Illa, but whoever decides not to do so will be included in a “register” which will then be shared with other European Union countries.
The document – another clarification of the minister – “will not be public” and will be compiled “in full respect of privacy”.
But the fact that it will be shared with other EU countries may lead to a ban on travel for those who refuse the drug. Not to mention the fact that Spain’s decision could pave the way for similar measures in other European countries.
The document – another clarification of the minister – “will not be public” and will be compiled “in full respect of privacy”.
But the fact that it will be shared with other EU countries may lead to a ban on travel for those who refuse the drug. Not to mention the fact that Spain’s decision could pave the way for similar measures in other European countries.