NBC NEWS:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez toppled a well-established Democratic leader in a stunning primary upset last year — now she’s looking to spur others to do the same.

In a promotional video for Justice Democrats, the grassroots group that backed Ocasio-Cortez’s 2018 upstart run against then-Rep. Joe Crowley, as well as Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s successful challenge to then-Rep. Mike Capuano in Massachusetts, the freshman Democrat shares lessons from her campaign to help boost a new recruitment drive for progressive insurgents called #OurTime.

Under the program, activists can nominate potential candidates for the group’s backing. In the video, Ocasio-Cortez recounts how she was nominated by her brother and became interested in running while participating in environmental protests with Native Americans activists at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota.

“Everybody knows someone in their life that is already an amazing public servant,” Ocasio-Cortez says in the video, which also features her chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, and spokesman, Corbin Trent. “Nominate that amazing public servant to take their service to the halls of Congress. Give them that nudge.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s participation in the Justice Democrats’ program could be a source of tension on the Hill, where members backing primaries against their colleagues is rare. Already she’s challenged expectations for freshmen by participating in climate protests in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and pushing leadership to establish a select committee to craft a “Green New Deal” that would rapidly slash carbon emissions.