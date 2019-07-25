NUTRITION INSIGHT:

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) – also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease – may be slowed by specific strains of gut microbes, according to researchers at the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel. An ALS-like disease in mice showed slowed progression after they received certain strains of gut microbes. The specific strain found to be beneficial, called Akkermansia Muciniphila, has also been linked to the reduction of other disease factors by prior research. A further aspect of the study found that the gut microbe of humans with the disease differed to healthy controls, highlighting the need for further research into the link between the gut and ALS and potential avenues for treatment.

“We found ALS to be an interesting disease to study as it is genetically-influenced, but there are also many hints suggesting that ALS course may be influenced by unknown environmental signals. Since we regard the microbiome as a ‘signaling hub’ transmitting such environmental signals to the human body, we thought it would be important to investigate whether ALS is modulated by the gut microbiome,” Prof. Eran Elinav, Professorial Chair in Immunology at the Weizmann Institute of Science and Microbiome and study co-author, tells NutritionInsight.

