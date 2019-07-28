

Christian Headlines:

Students in South Dakota will notice a new addition to their schools this fall thanks to a new state law. The law, which goes into effect this month, mandates that every public school in the state must display the national motto– “In God We Trust.”

Governor Kristi Noem signed the law on March 18th. It says that “The display shall be located in a prominent location within each school. The display may take the form of a mounted plaque, student artwork, or any other appropriate form as determined by the school principal. The display shall be easily readable and shall be no smaller than twelve inches wide by twelve inches high.” According to the Associated Press, the lawmakers who proposed the bill believed it would increase patriotism.

Schools have fulfilled the requirements in various ways. “Some have plaques. Others have it painted on the wall, maybe in a mural setting,” Associated School Boards of South Dakota executive direction Wade Pogany told the Associated Press. He also said that in one school “it was within their freedom wall. They added that to a patriotic theme.”