BUSINESS INSIDER

Half of the 300 coronavirus patients in intensive care in France are under 60, the country’s top health official, Jerome Salomon, said over the weekend.

The World Health Organization has suggested that the coronavirus most seriously affects older people.

This assumption appears to have held true in Italy and has influenced governments’ health advice, including in the US and the UK.

Salomon also said France was struggling to contain the outbreak as people ignore the country’s recommendations to avoid gathering in public places.

France is one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, with more than 5,000 cases as of Monday.

More than half of France’s coronavirus patients in intensive care are under 60, the country’s top health official said on Saturday. According to CNN, Jerome Salomon, the director-general for health, said, “We have serious cases also amid adults, and let me remind you that more than 50% of people in intensive care are under 60.” The country is the fourth-worst-hit in Europe, with more than 5,000 cases as of Monday. The World Health Organization has suggested that older people are being disproportionately seriously hit by the virus. Salomon did not give a detailed breakdown of the intensive-care figures, so it’s unclear how many are significantly younger than 60.

READ MORE AT THE BUSINESS INSIDER