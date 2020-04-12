New York Post:

Even the coronavirus pandemic couldn’t stop Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio from squaring off in a petty — and very public — schoolyard brawl on Saturday, with Hizzoner announcing city schools would stay closed until the fall, only to be undercut by Albany two hours later.

“There has been no decision on schools,” Cuomo declared at an upstate press briefing, dismissing the mayor’s morning announcement affecting 1.1 million students as a mere “opinion.”

“He didn’t close them, and he can’t open them,” Cuomo said.

