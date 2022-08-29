Amid a full-on crisis energy, Europe is taking more steps to cut consumption.

What it means: The impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine — and the combination of sanctions and embargoes drastically curbing Russian gas supplies — is beginning to have real effects on the West’s standard (and cost) of living.

Big picture: In late July, the European Union’s 27 member states agreed to voluntarily cut gas consumption by 15% between August and March 2023.

As part of the agreement, mandatory cuts could be imposed if the energy supply situation worsens.

What’s happening: A range of government-imposed restrictions, akin to the kind of restraints during wartime, here is a sampling.

In Germany:

Cologne’s magnificent cathedral — normally lit throughout the night — now goes dark over night. Public buildings, museums and other landmarks — such as the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin — will no longer be illuminated overnight either.

In Hanover last month, hot water was cut off at public buildings, as the city seeks to cut consumption by 15%.

The southern city of Augsburg decided to turn off traffic lights.

