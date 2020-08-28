Fox News:

Sgt. Ann Marie Dorn, the widow of the late David Dorn, condemned rioting and violence

The widow of a retired St. Louis police officer who was shot and killed during the violence and looting that followed widespread protests over racial injustice in June spoke Thursday at the Republican National Convention – fighting back tears in deeply-emotional remarks as she recalled the night her husband was killed and expressing her anger at the rioting.

Sgt. Ann Marie Dorn, the widow of the late David Dorn, was one of a number of speakers at the RNC to condemn the rioting and violence that occurred in some cities after protests over the recent killings of Black people by police.

But given the recent loss of her husband during the rioting and looting, Ann Marie Dorn’s speech carried extra emotion.

“I relive that horror in my mind every single day,” Ann Marie Dorn said of the day her husband died as her voice wavered in her pre-taped speech. “My hope is that having you relive it with me now will help shake this country from this nightmare we are witnessing in our cities and bring about positive, peaceful change.”

“How did we get to this point where so many young people are callous and indifferent towards human life?” Ann Marie Dorn asked. “This isn’t a video game where you can commit mayhem and then hit ‘reset’ and bring all the characters back to life. David is never, never coming back to me. He was murdered by people who didn’t know, and just didn’t care. He would have done anything to help them.”

