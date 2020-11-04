The New York Post:

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday made a pair of Election Day gaffes during a rare in-person campaign stop in Philadelphia, saying his late son Beau Biden was a senator and mixing up his granddaughters’ names.

Just hours before potentially becoming the nation’s oldest-ever president-elect, Biden spoke about his family to a crowd of supporters in swing state Pennsylvania’s largest city.

“This is my son, Beau Biden, who a lot of you helped elect to the Senate in Delaware, this is my granddaughter Natalie — no wait, I’ve got the wrong one. This is Natalie, this is Beau’s daughter,” Biden said as he introduced his granddaughters.

The former vice president, who turns 78 this month, initially identified his granddaughter Finnegan Biden, 20, whose father is Hunter Biden, as the 16-year-old Natalie.

Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46, was not a senator, but served from 2007 to 2015 as Delaware attorney general.

