Just the News:

In another extraordinary turnabout, the two Wayne County GOP members have rescinded their certification votes of the night before. GOP canvass board members claim they were bullied and say there are too many irregularities in Detroit vote to justify accepting election results.

On Tuesday November 17 the Wayne Co. canvassers certified election results after initial deadlock – The Wayne County Board of Canvassers abruptly changed course Tuesday night and certified the results of the Nov. 3 election after initially deadlocking 2-2 along party lines, which could have delayed the state process for validating pivotal votes. After hours of angry responses from Wayne County residents, a change in course was approved by the two Republican and two Democratic canvassers with the demand that the Secretary of State’s office conduct a “comprehensive audit” of precincts with unexplained out-of-balance tallies.

NOW, Wednesday November 18 – Statements by Wayne County Board of Canvassers Chairwoman Monica Palmer and fellow GOP member William C. Hartmann rescinding their votes from a day earlier threw into question anew whether Michigan’s presidential vote currently favoring Democrat Joe Biden will be certified. They also signaled a possible legal confrontation ahead.

“I voted not to certify, and I still believe this vote should not be certified,” Hartmann said in his affidavits. “Until these questions are addressed, I remain opposed to certification of the Wayne County results.”

Added Palmer in her affidavit: “I rescind my prior vote to certify Wayne County elections.”

Both GOP board members said their concerns included discrepancies in nearly three quarters of Detroit’s precinct poll books where ballots are supposed to be matched to qualified voters.

“The Wayne County election had serious process flaws which deserve investigation. I continue to ask for information to assure Wayne County voters that these elections were conducted fairly and accurately. Despite repeated requests I have not received the requisite information and believe an additional 10 days of canvas by the State Board of canvassers will help provide the information necessary,” Palmer explained.

Their pronouncements come just 24 hours after a chaotic meeting in which the county’s election board initially failed to certify the Nov. 3 election results during a 2-2 deadlocked vote when both Palmer and Hartmann voted against certification. But after hours of contentious public comment and criticism — including Democratic allegations of racism and threats against their safety — the two GOP members struck a deal to certify the elections in return for a promise of a thorough audit.

You can read their affidavits here. File 20201118184530537.pdf File img-201118215108 (1).pdf

