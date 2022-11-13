President Joe Biden made another embarrassing error on Saturday at a meeting with Asian allies in Cambodia.

During his opening remarks at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, Biden mistakenly referred to the prime minister of “Colombia,” when he should have said “Cambodia.”

“I was honored to host at the White House in May. Now that we are back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we’ve already made,” Biden said.

“I want to thank the prime minister of Colombia’s leadership,” he continued. “And the ASEAN, as the ASEAN chair and for hosting all of us.”

Biden did not correct his obvious mistake and kept on speaking.

This is not the first time the president has made this mistake.

Speaking to reporters before he left for his overseas trip on Thursday, Biden also referred to Cambodia as “Colombia” but immediately corrected himself.

“I’m heading down to — first of all, going to Cairo for the – for the environmental effort, then heading over to Colombia and then — I mean, Cambodia,” he said.

