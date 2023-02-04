Washington Post

In a world of advanced surveillance technology, including drones and satellites, why on Earth would a country use a balloon for spying?

That was the question on everyone’s mind this week after U.S. defense officials accused China of flying a high-altitude surveillance balloon over the continental United States, prompting Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his trip to China. China has denied the balloon was used for spying, saying it was used for scientific research and was accidentally knocked off course by westerly winds.

Despite the furor, spy balloons are actually not that unusual — according to U.S. officials, they have been spotted over American territory a number of times in recent years. Both U.S. and U.K. militaries have also made inquiries about high-altitude balloons. So why would they still be used — and why don’t we hear about them more often? It’s only in the past 10 years or so that military attention has returned to balloons, according to Michael Clarke, a visiting professor at the Department of War Studies at King’s College London, “because they see how useful they are, or can be.” “Balloons offer a few advantages over the use of satellites or drones,” James Rogers, an academic at the University of Southern Denmark and Cornell University, who currently advises the U.N. Security Council on the transnational threat of drones, said in emailed comments. “Not only are they cheaper than launching satellites into space, but by operating within the bounds of the earth’s atmosphere, closer to the surface, they can obtain better quality images.” Rogers adds that the latest generation of balloons are high-tech in their own right, “envisaged as systems that can fly up to 90,000 feet, deploy their own drone systems,” and detect incoming missiles.

