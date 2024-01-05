In a remote corner of California, roaming dog packs leave a trail of blood and terror

Drive down any of the the long, rutted, back roads of this dusty Riverside County community, and it won’t take long before you feel like you’ve fallen off the grid.

Telephone poles disappear. Street signs and lights are nowhere to be seen. And ramshackle houses and fences hide behind thickets of weather-beaten manzanita and chapparal.

If you’re quiet, you’ll hear the wind roll across the valley, or maybe the bell-like clink of a sage sparrow in a nearby bush. But if you make a sound, one, two, three or more barking, growling dogs clamber down toward you — dogs that Riverside County animal control officer Harvey Beck says are no joke.

Earlier this spring, a pack of free-roaming hounds — identified as three Labrador mixes, two Queensland blue heelers and a husky — slaughtered a herd of goats and two sheep. The bloodbath was documented on Facebook with gut-churning photographs and descriptions.

In 2018, a woman was killed by a pack of canines in broad daylight.

READ MORE