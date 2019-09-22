AMERICAN THINKER

Is Joe Biden losing it? Falling in the polls in Iowa, looking at that indirect political backlight on his son Hunter’s sleazy Ukrainian business dealings as Democrats desperatedly scramble to make a new scandal about Trump, he’s now reduced to yelling at reporters. Jabbing and pointing at a dweeby harmless-looking reporter, and slurring his speech, Joe aggressively hollered: ‘…You should be asking [Trump] the question: Why is he on the phone with a foreign leader, trying to intimidate a foreign leader? (pauses for wild finger waving) …if that’s what happened, that’s (inaudible) what happened. You should be looking at Trump! Trump’s doing this because I beat him like a drum! And he’s using an abuse of power, and every element of a presidency to try to do something to smear me! Everybody looked at this, and everybody who’s looked at it said there’s nothing there! Ask the right questions! (reporter tries to get a word in edgewise, fails) Here’s what I know: That Trump deserves to be investigated…”

