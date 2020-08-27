Breitbart:

Vice President Mike Pence delivered a stirring Republican National Convention speech on Wednesday at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, the site of the battle that inspired the Star-Spangled Banner.

Some of the top lines of the night include:

Democrats spent four days attacking America. Joe Biden said we were living through a “season of American darkness.” But as President Trump said, “Where Joe Biden sees American darkness, we see American greatness.”

Americans see President Trump in lots of different ways, but there’s no doubt how President Trump sees America. He sees America for what it is: a nation that has done more good in this world than any other, a nation that deserves far more gratitude than grievance.

And if you want a president who falls silent when our heritage is demeaned or insulted, then he’s not your man. He does things his own way, on his own terms. Not much gets past him, and when he has an opinion, he’s liable to share it.

He’s certainly kept things interesting, but, more importantly, he’s kept his word. In a city known for talkers, President Donald Trump is a doer. Few presidents have brought more independence, energy, and determination to that office.

My fellow Americans, you deserve to know Joe Biden criticized President Trump following his decision to rid the world of both of those terrorists. But it’s not surprising because history records that Joe Biden even opposed the operation that took down Osama bin Laden.

Last week, Joe Biden said, “No miracle is coming.” What Joe doesn’t seem to understand is that America is a nation of miracles, and we’re on track to have the world’s first safe, effective coronavirus vaccine by the end of this year.

On November 3, you need to ask yourself, “Who do you trust to rebuild this economy? A career politician who presided over the slowest economic recovery since the Great Depression or a proven leader who created the greatest economy in the world?”

More Great Lines at Breitbart