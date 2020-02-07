NY POST

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman — who testified against President Trump during the House impeachment proceedings — was booted from the White House Friday along with his brother, who is also an Army officer. Vindman — one of the top Ukraine experts at the National Security Council — was not expected to leave until July but left the building Friday accompanied by his twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny S. Vindman, a lawyer and fellow Army officer assigned to the NSC, who was also let go. President Trump earlier Friday, asked about a report that Vindman was on his way out, didn’t confirm it but didn’t defend Vindman either.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST