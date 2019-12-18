NEW YORK POST:

Nancy Pelosi’s Democratic caucus has been champing at the bit to throw President Trump out of office, but the House speaker on Wednesday ordered her colleagues not to gloat — and wore a black dress to what she repeatedly called the “solemn” impeachment proceedings.

Pelosi and other Democratic leaders told their members not to cheer or applaud when the impeachment vote totals are announced, Axios reported, and many members described the day as sad and solemn.

“Don’t cheer, keep it solemn,” a Democratic member from a district that Trump won said was the message the leadership delivered.

House Democrats even prayed together before the proceedings, and Pelosi during her opening statement said: “Very sadly now, our Founders’ vision of a republic is under threat from actions from the White House.”

Asked how she felt earlier in the day, Pelosi said: “Sad. Very sad.”