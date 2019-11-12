NEWSMAX:

President Donald Trump could face a secret impeachment vote in the Senate if only three Republicans conditioned the ballot on their accepting the rules governing a trial in the chamber, a longtime GOP adviser argued Tuesday.

“If they didn’t have to face backlash from constituents or the media or the president himself, who knows how many Republican senators would vote to remove?” Juleanna Glover posed in an opinion piece for Politico.

Glover has advised several Republicans, including former President George W. Bush and former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said that he would immediately hold a trial if articles of impeachment were approved by the House.

However, the U.S. Constitution “does not set many parameters for the trial” beyond requiring the chief justice of the Supreme Court to preside and requiring a two-thirds vote of the chamber.

“That means the Senate has sole authority to draft its own rules for the impeachment trial, without judicial or executive branch oversight,” Glover said.