NY POST

Every one of the 63 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump should be incandescent with rage about the impeachment trial under way in the Senate. This shameful pantomime is the culmination of a three-year temper tantrum by the Democrats for their 2016 loss. It is therapy for Trump Derangement Syndrome, at your expense. Meanwhile, the president is out there working 16-hour days and scoring goals, with the economy booming, blue-collar wages up and workers prospering.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST