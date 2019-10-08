THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

A majority of voters say it’s fine for the House to investigate President Trump, but they do not believe he should actually be impeached, according to the latest poll Tuesday from Quinnipiac University.

Support for impeachment actually ticked down a couple percentage points in the new poll, compared to Quinnipiac’s previous survey last week, from 47% to 45%. Meanwhile, opposition to impeachment rose from 47% to 49%.

That’s still higher than the 37% support Quinnipiac found Sept. 25, before Democrats’ impeachment inquiry got fully underway. And the poll said a majority of those surveyed approve of Democrats’ inquiry.

The key swing group is independents, who are slightly in favor of the investigation but slightly opposed to actually taking the step of impeachment itself.