Washington Times:

Democrats were relentless in their efforts to impeach President Trump, and some analysts speculate that the process could happen again in the near future. There could be an unintended outcome of the strategy, however.

The Republican Party reports that Mr. Trump continues to receive unprecedented donations from his fans. The number of donors has also skyrocketed since the formal impeachment proceedings began five months ago.

The Republican National Committee now reveals that Donald J. Trump for President Inc. — the president’s official campaign entity — raised $60.6 million in January, and now has over $200 million cash on hand.

Since the beginning of 2019, the campaign has raised over $525 million. Since the Democratic impeachment push began Sept. 24, the campaign also gained over 1 million new digital and direct mail donors.

“The more Democrats smear President Trump, the more enthusiasm we see for him and his many accomplishments,” said RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel. “We already have 500,000 volunteers trained and activated, and this record-breaking support is helping us grow our grassroots army even more.”