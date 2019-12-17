BREITBART:

The Democrats’ partisan impeachment effort is beginning to have an effect on the 2020 race, with voters shifting to President Trump over his top potential contenders in the Democrat field, an IBD/TIPP poll released Monday indicates.

The survey, taken among 905 adults between December 5 and 14, suggests that the Democrats’ pre-Christmas impeachment effort is backfiring on the 2020 front. According to the poll, Joe Biden (D) is the only Democrat candidate who bests Trump in a general election matchup, 50 percent to 45 percent. However, that reflects a 5-point shift toward the president, who was down by ten points in November, 43 percent to Biden’s 53 percent.

The trend remains relatively consistent among other candidates. The poll shows Trump edging out Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), for example, by one percent, or 48 percent to 47 percent. In November, however, Sanders led Trump 51 percent to 44 percent.

The December poll also showed Trump beating Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) 49 percent to 44 percent. That also reflects a dramatic shift from November’s results, when Warren led Trump with 52 percent to Trump’s 44 percent.