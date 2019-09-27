THE LOS ANGELES TIMES:

Impeachment, the first step in ousting a president, is a political sanction — and provocation — like no other. In a country already blazing with animosities, the mere prospect was like adding matches and several buckets of gasoline.

For those opposed to the president, the effort to impeach was a long-awaited and much-belated reckoning. “I feel like we all knew this is what happened with Russia,” Alex Worthy said of interference that helped cost Democrat Hillary Clinton the 2016 election, “and we couldn’t get the evidence and now have it.”For supporters of Trump, the Democratic investigation was a continued attempt to delegitimize a president whose unconventionality and shattering of political norms — like welcoming foreign intervention to boost his reelection effort — has always been a strong part of his appeal.

Becky Hinkle not only sees impeachment as unwarranted, but a sad ploy to try to boost Democratic prospects in 2020. “It really hurts the United States and the people and divides us,”