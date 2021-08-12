Pictured: LEFT – Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ); RIGHT – DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

On Tuesday, Arizona Representative Andy Biggs introduced articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The articles accuse Mayorkas of having presided over a “reckless abandonment” of border security since taking the lead at DHS.

The Congressman stated in a recent interview:

Certainly Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a substantial amount of blame with this, they’re the ones who campaigned on this, but Mayorkas has not pushed back at all. So he is the guy who is responsible for the border security and national security and it is a disaster down there. He has failed utterly in his duty.

Rep. Biggs’s resolution introduces TWO ARTICLES against the Secretary of DHS. The first accuses Mayorkas of having “engaged in a pattern of conduct that is incompatible with his duties as an Officer of the United States.”

“Secretary Mayorkas has failed to faithfully uphold his oath and has instead presided over a reckless abandonment of border security and immigration enforcement, at the expense of the Constitution and the security of the United States,” the first article explains.

This resolution claims Mayorkas has violated the Immigration and Nationality Act’s requirement that inadmissible migrants be processed under expedited removal and put into removal proceedings, reminding lawmakers that “The Secretary of Homeland Security does not have the option of simply releasing those aliens into the interior of the United States.”

The second article accuses Mayorkas of having “engaged in a pattern of conduct that has placed departmental personnel and American citizens at risk of exposure to and contracting COVID-19 by refusing to take necessary steps to prevent potentially contagious illegal aliens from entering the United States.”

This resolution accuses Mayorkas’ DHS of having “released and transported hundreds of thousands of aliens into the interior of the United States without properly screening the aliens for COVID-19 to ensure that the aliens would not spread COVID-19,” by not correctly using Title 42 to its fullest extent. A decision which directly “placed Department of Homeland Security personnel and the American people at risk,” states the article.

“This is not because of his personality, not because of his partisanship. I don’t care about that. What this is about is he is enacting bad policy,” stated Rep. Biggs in a recent interview, reminding lawmakers that they have a constitutional duty to hold cabinet members accountable when they break the law they swore to uphold.

The articles come as the historic surge along the southern border continues to worsen. The Associated Press reports that preliminary numbers suggest there were 210,000 apprehensions along the border in July, a surprising jump from the 189K apprehensions in June and a shocking increase from the 78K apprehensions in January.

